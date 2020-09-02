• Luis Carlos Alvarez, 10500 block of School House Ln., Austin – Theft of services between $100-$750. $500 fine, 120 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Edward Medina Arreola, 800 block of 12th St., Huntsville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $310.
• Bobby Jerome Evans II, 1100 block of Hwy. 1807, Venus, Texas – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 361 days on jail and court costs of $1,280.
• Elizabeth Ashley Gruensteiner, P.O. Box, Bandera – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 170 day in jail and court costs of $740.
• Edward Lloyd Hughes, 800 block of FM 2821, Huntsville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 172 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Aaron Rene Navarro, 200 block of Shannon Ridge, Floresville – Theft of property less than $100 with previous convictions, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 23 days in jail and court costs of $640.
• Marcus Perez, 100 block of Sage Dr., Universal City – Five counts of burglary of a motor vehicle. $1,000 fine, deferred 18 months and court costs of $1,410.
