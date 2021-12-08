• Francisco Nava Corrales, 2200 block of Zysco Ln., Kerrville – Assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 338 days in jail and court costs of $748.
• Jesse Brandon Johnson, 500 block of Sunflower, Comfort – Resisting arrest. $500 fine, 84 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Shawn Kevin O’Donnell, 100 block of Mockingbird, Center Point – Violation of a protective order, and family violence assault causing bodily injury. $0 fine, 71 days in jail and court costs of $625.
• Jamari Stone Timmons, 2800 block of Poplar St., Kerrville – Burglary of motor vehicles. $750 fine, 18 months of probation and court costs of $300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.