Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Richard Jason Palacios and Eloradannon Bolt, Sept. 26.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Richard Jason Palacios and Eloradannon Bolt, Sept. 26.
• Jackson Paul Williams and Audrey Makenna Fuchs, Sept. 26.
• Clifford Troy Jewell and Ashley Marie Brune, Sept. 27.
• Jose Sabino Gallegos Ramirez and Alma Yuridia Vergara Rebollar, Sept. 28.
• Josue Roman Gomez and Norma Irene Alcala, Sept. 28.
• Jacob Anthony Koehnen and Megan Lyn McDaniel, Sept. 28.
• Jeremy Stuart Lovelace and Marta E. Navarro, Sept. 30.
• Jacob Paul Mizell and Jessica Anne Grenwelge, Sept. 30.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• William Robert Hughes of Mountain Home and Felicia Ann Hughes of Mountain Home, Sept. 21.
• Samuel James Bigott of Kerrville and Kelsi Wilmot Bigott of Kerrville, Sept. 21.
• Gokmen Tireng of Comfort and Grace Elizabeth Tindall of Comfort, Sept. 22.
• Kristin Sue Looney of Kerrville and Michael Steven Looney of Fort Worth, Sept. 28.
• Paul Drake McRee of Ingram and Kelli Elizabeth McRee of Ingram, Sept. 29.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.