Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 23.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication at a disturbance in the 1500 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Sidney Baker S on Dec. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of W Water St. on Dec. 24.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 400 block of Travis St. on Dec. 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Thompson Dr. on Dec. 26.
• An arrest was made for reckless driving, and consumption of alcohol by a minor, in the 2000 block of Loop 534 on Dec. 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 3400 block of Loop 534 on Dec. 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 200 block of Cully Dr. on Dec. 29.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1700 block of Hiawatha Dr. on Dec. 23.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 23.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, a felony warrant from another agency, and a local warrant, in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on Dec. 24.
• An arrest was made for two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Dec. 25.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury at a disturbance in the 300 block of Blanks St. on Dec. 24.
• KPD is investigating indecency with a child by fondling in the 400 block of Lytle St. on Dec. 25.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 2100 block of Old FM 689 on Dec. 26.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 28.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance, in the 1300 block of E Main St. on Dec. 29.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on Dec. 25.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 2400 block of Trails End Ln. on Dec. 26.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft of a firearm, in the 100 block of Amelia Ct. on Dec. 27.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 27.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 500 block of Main St. on Dec. 27.
Warrants
• An arrest was made for two local warrants, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 400 block of W Schreiner St. on Dec. 23.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 3000 block of Loop 534 on Dec. 24.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating violation of an occupational drivers license in the 2600 block of Bandera Hwy. on Dec. 29.
• KPD responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 23.
