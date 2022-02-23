Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Naujee Laurent Ray and Felicia Nishelle Harris, Feb. 14.
• Felix Barron and Valeriana Roach San Miguel, Feb. 14.
• Craig Alan Jones and Mary Anne Taylor, Feb. 14.
• Garret Wade Bear and Sherry A. Strickland, Feb. 15.
• Henry Ross Cheu and Mackenzie Jayne Wheeler, Feb. 15.
• Mario Enrique Vasquez and Alisha Brook Elizalde, Feb. 16.
• Madison Leonard Wilmot and Stephanie Michelle Anthony, Feb. 16.
• Brandon Ellis Meredith and Shana Lea Wiggins, Feb. 18.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Shirley A. Madary of Junction and James S. Madary of Kerrville, Jan. 31.
• Brian Anderson Semon of Comfort and Tina Michelle Semon of Kerrville, Jan. 31.
• Russell Michael Albert Kompara of Kerrville and Katelyn Elizabeth Tansley Kompara of Kerrville, Jan. 31.
• Paula Marie Bess of Kerrville and Michael Lynn Weber of Kerrville, Jan. 31.
• Everardo Negrete of Kerrville and Jaclyn Nicole Negrete of Kerrville, Jan. 31.
• Mary Jeannette Beaver of Kerrville and David Allen Beaver of Kerrville, Feb. 11.
