• Matthew Ryan Hawkins, 100 block of Celia Dr., Kerrville – Two counts of driving while intoxicated second offense. $500 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $936.
• Robert Hunter Keith, 100 block of George Muck Dr., Kerrville – Theft of property between $750-$2,500. $0 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $370.
• Agus Setiawan Kusuma, 100 block of Stephanie, Kerrville – Resisting arrest. $750 fine, two days in jail and court costs of 310.
• Taylor Rose Sharp, 100 block of Lily Turf Cove, Georgetown – Two counts of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $910.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.