Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 500 block of Rees St. on May 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense on a disturbance call in the 100 block of Town Creek Rd. on May 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Earl Garrett on May 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on May 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on May 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1900 block of Lois St. on May 16.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance on a suspicious circumstance call in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on May 10.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on May 10.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on May 12.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in the 100 block of Harper Rd. on May 12.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and criminal mischief between $100-$750 on a suspicious person call in the 800 block of Hays St. on May 12.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on May 13.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on May 15.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on May 10.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a suspicious circumstances call in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on May 12.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Dean St. on May 12.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat creating fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 2300 block of Memorial Blvd. on May 13.
• KPD is investigating cyberbullying by promoting certain visual material and harassing in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on May 13.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat creating fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 1100 block of Mallard on May 13.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 2400 block of Memorial Blvd. on May 13.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 100 block of West Ln. on May 14.
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury in the 600 block of Beech St. on May 14.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact at a disturbance in the 400 block of Beech St. on May 15.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on May 16.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 800 block of Main St. on May 15.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $2,500 with two or more convictions in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on May 10.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Main St. on May 12.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting property between $100-$750, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 16.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on May 14.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 11 a.m. on May 10.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker S on May 10.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 12.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 at a minor accident in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 14.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on May 14.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 11:19 a.m. on May 16.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on May 12.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on May 13.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on May 14.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of Richardson St. on May 15.
