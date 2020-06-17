Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Banks St. on June 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on June 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of W Water St. on June 13.
• KPD is investigating public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on June 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on June 14.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on June 10.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an arrest warrant, in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on June 11.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 200 block of Hays St. on June 11.
• KPD filed charges of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Park Ln. on June 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Ivy Ln. N on June 13.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 1900 block of West Ln. on June 8.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on June 8.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and an arrest warrant, in the 600 block of Webster Ave. on June 10.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 300 block of W Barnett St. on June 10.
• KPD is investigating a terroristic threat in the 100 block of Sidney Baker S on June 11.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and an arrest warrant, in the 100 block of W Schreiner St. on June 13.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 500 block of McFarland St. N on June 14.
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief Class C misdemeanor in the 300 block of Main St. N on June 14.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest, and resisting arrest, in the 2500 block of Memorial Blvd. on June 14.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, resisting arrest, and assault on a public servant in the 800 block of Thompson Dr. S on June 14.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building, and theft of a firearm in the 2300 block of Memorial Blvd. on June 11.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on June 8.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $30,000-$150,000 in the 2600 block of Calle de Robles Ln. on June 10.
• KPD is investigating fraud in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 11.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $30,000-$150,000 in the 3300 block of Arrowhead Dr. E on June 12.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 400 block of Westminster St. N on June 12.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 600 block of Travis St. on June 9.
• A warrant arrest was made, with driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 500 block of Main St. on June 13.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on June 8.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on June 9.
• An arrest was made at a minor accident for failure to give information or render aid in the 500 block of Paschal Ave. on June 9.
• KPD is investigating disorderly conduct and brandishing a firearm in the 100 block of Kimberly Dr. on June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.