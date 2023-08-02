Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for a minor consuming alcohol in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on July 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 200 block of Cully Dr. on July 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, and unlawfully possessing a weapon, in Mile 509 of IH-10 on July 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, possession of less than 1 gm of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving without a license, in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Cully Dr. on July 29.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in Louise Hays Park in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on July 30.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on July 26.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving while intoxicated, in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on July 26.
• An arrest was made for two counts of possession of a dangerous drug, and driving while intoxicated second offense, in the 2900 block of Junction Hwy. on July 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 600 block of Barnett St. on July 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest, in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on July 28.
• An arrest was made for two counts of possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 2-4 oz. of marijuana, in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on July 29.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of Riverside Dr. on July 29.
• An arrest was made for possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of E Main St. on July 30.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault in the 800 block of Water St. on July 27.
• KPD is investigating two counts of assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 500 block of Tomahawk Trl. on July 30.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on July 30.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property from the elderly between $750-$2,500 in the 2000 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 29.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 500 block of Wigwam Ln. on July 30.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on July 24.
• KPD responded to a major accident on July 26.
• KPD responded to a major accident on July 30.
Other Offenses
• KPD assisted another agency in the 300 block of Upper St. on July 26.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on July 26.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 26.
• An arrest was made for evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 28.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Water St. on July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.