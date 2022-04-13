Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on April 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1400 block of Loop 534 on April 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Blanks St. on April 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and duty on striking a fixture greater than $200, in the 700 block of Thompson Dr. on April 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 3700 block of Hwy. 27 on April 8.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and resisting arrest, in the 1100 block of Main St. on April 10.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on April 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 100 block of Cailloux Blvd. on April 5.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 200 block of Lewis Ave. N on April 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and a local warrant, in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on April 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 2200 block of Sidney Baker on April 9.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on April 9.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of A St. on April 10.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3900 block of Loop 534 on April 10.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1500 block of Sidney Baker on April 5.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 500 block of Water St. on April 6.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing, unlawful restraint, interfering with and emergency request for assistance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 8.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on April 8.
• KPD is investigating stalking, and creating an online impersonation, in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on April 10.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 1000 block of Guadalupe St. on April 4.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on April 6.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument in the 500 block of Benson Dr. on April 8.
• KPD is investigating Class C Misdemeanor theft in the 100 block of Main St. on April 9.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 2000 block of Brian Dr. on April 7.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker on April 8.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 8.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on April 8.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 100 block of Amelia Ct. on April 9.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident at 10:54 a.m. on April 5.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 400 block of Thompson Dr. on April 7.
• KPD responded to a minor accident at 8:28 a.m. on April 7.
• KPD responded to a minor accident at 12:01 p.m. on April 7.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking an unattended motor vehicle in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on April 9.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for a terroristic threat causing a reaction from an emergency agency in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on April 4.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 200 block of G St. on April 8.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker S on April 9.
• KPD responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of W Water St. on April 9.
