Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1000 block of Aransas St. on April 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on April 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on April 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on April 22.
• An arrest was made for minor in possession of alcohol in the 200 block of Clay St. on April 23.
• KPD is investigating driving with an open container of alcohol in the 800 block of Sidney Baker St. on April 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1500 block of Glen Rd. on April 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on April 25.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 600 block of Travis St. on April 25.
Drug Offenses
• KPD filed a case of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 3900 block of Loop 534 on April 19.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, two counts of possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia, at a suspicious circumstance call in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 21.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on April 21.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on April 22.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license in the 1900 block of Memorial Blvd. on April 23.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1700 block of Hiawatha Dr. on April 24.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Sidney Baker S on April 24.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on April 25.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on April 19.
• Threats were reported in the 1800 block of Goat Creek Rd. on April 19.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member with previous convictions at a disturbance call in the 300 block of Surber St. on April 20.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 5100 block of Hwy. 27 on April 24.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on April 25.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse of the elderly in the 100 block of Summer Lp. on April 19.
• Theft was reported in the 3200 block of Pinnacle Club Dr. on April 19.
• KPD is investigating mail theft at less than 10 addresses in the 600 block of Travis on April 20.
• Fraud was reported in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on April 21.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 22.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on April 22.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use of identifying information, and tampering with a governmental record in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on April 23.
• KPD is investigating mail theft at less than 10 addresses in the 400 block of Mack Holliman Dr. on April 23.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 with a previous conviction in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on April 24.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Cully Dr. on April 20.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Matheson St. on April 21.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Earl Garrett on April 23.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 800 block of Hays St. on April 24.
Accidents
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 1000 block of Water St. on April 22.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 10:03 a.m. on April 23.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 3:54 p.m. on April 25.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating Class C misdemeanor criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker S on April 24.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 400 block of Meadowview Ln. on April 24.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Main St. on April 24.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 500 block of Main St. on April 24.
• KPD responded to an ambulance call in the 800 block of Leland St. on April 25.
