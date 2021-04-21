Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on April 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on April 13.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated after a traffic complaint in the 1800 block of Airport Loop on April 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Swigert St. on April 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on April 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1500 block of Sidney Baker on April 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 800 block of Paschal Ave. on April 18.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of Bandera Hwy. on April 12.
• An arrest was made for possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on April 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 200 block of Quinlan St. on April 14.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker St. on April 15.
• KPD is investigating possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Tomahawk Trl. on April 15.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on April 16.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on April 17.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat against a public servant in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker on April 15.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on April 15.
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat of the family at a disorderly conduct call in the 700 block of Oak Hollow Dr. on April 17.
• An arrest was made for assaulting EMS personnel while they were providing service in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on April 17.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on April 18.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 100 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on April 13.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 100 block of Rankin Nix Dr. on April 18.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm from a vehicle in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on April 12.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 from a building in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on April 13.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument of the elderly, stealing or receiving a stolen check, and theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 900 block of Sidney Baker S on April 14.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 2100 block of Arcadia Loop on April 16.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $30,000-$150,000 in the 300 block of Twin Springs Dr. on April 16.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made on a suspicious person call in the 300 block of Francisco Lemos on April 16.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 1:52 p.m. on April 12.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on April 16.
• KPD is investigating a major accident in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 17.
• KPD is investigating failure to give information or render aid at a minor accident in the 2200 Bandera Hwy. on April 18.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for disorderly conduct at a disturbance in the 900 block of George St. on April 12.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2300 block of E Main St. on April 13.
• KPD is investigating making a false statement to a law enforcement officer in the 900 block of George Ct. on April 13.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750, and disorderly conduct in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on April 14.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1900 block of Junction Hwy. on April 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.