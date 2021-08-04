• Elizabeth Castro Calixto-Morgado, 900 block of Tivy St., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $413.
• Rene Rios Jr., P.O. Box, Ingram – Criminal trespass, unlawful restraint, and resisting arrest. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation, and court costs of $970.
