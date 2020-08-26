Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and resisting arrest in the 500 block of Leslie Dr. on Aug. 17.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Bulwer Ave. on Aug. 17.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 600 block of Travis on Aug. 19.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 19.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 3700 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Thompson Dr. on Aug. 19.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 20.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 21.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Harper Rd. on Aug. 22.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 800 block of Harper Rd. on Aug. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and an active warrant in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 23.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Main St. on Aug. 23.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of Schreiner St. on Aug. 18.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 21.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of Main St. on Aug. 21.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Paschal Ave. on Aug. 22.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and an active warrant in the 800 block of Ranchero Rd. on Aug. 22.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 700 block of Hays St. on Aug. 22.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 19.
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 900 block of Barry Dr. on Aug. 21.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 500 block of Main St. on Aug. 17.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 20.
• KPD is investigating theft of property from a motor vehicle between $100-$750 in the 1000 block of Lois St. on Aug. 23.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Meeker Rd. on Aug. 18.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Agarita St. on Aug. 18.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 20.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 17.
• KPD is investigating an accident involving more than $200 damage to a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Aug. 18.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 19.
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Aug. 19.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass, and Class C criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Donna Kay Dr. on Aug. 21.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Francisco Lemos on Aug. 22.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 22.
