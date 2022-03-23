• Salvador Baquera, 12000 block of Bach Way, El Paso – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $250 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Manuel Rojelio Beltran, 8700 block of Cinnamon Creek, San Antonio – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $155.
• Keanna Renee Brown, 100 block of Pearl St., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Michael Wayne Crawford, 8300 block of Fredericksburg Rd., San Antonio – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. 315 days in jail and court costs of $425.
• Casey John Anthony Crider, 100 block of Morris Rd., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $91.
• Kayla Ann Coder, 600 block of South Trace, Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $250 fine and court costs of $116.
• Shane Rene Conner, 200 block of Shady Ln., Seguin – Violation of probation. 5 days in jail.
• Marcus Allen Cuellar, 300 block of Red Oak Ln., Ingram – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 12 months of probation, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $508.
• Douglas Charles Denhart, 500 block of Wigwam, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 30 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• William Woodrow Denney, 100 block of Harley Dr., Ingram – Criminal trespass. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Brian DeJean Deshotel, 1600 block of River Oaks, Kingsland, Texas – Assault causing bodily injury. $250 fine and court costs of $166.
• Sara Kathleen Dinscore, 100 block of Sun Haven, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $477.
• Kyle Adam Gregory, 2200 block of Wheeler Dr., Killeen, Texas – Two counts of theft of property between $100-$750. $500 fine, 80 days in jail and court costs of $798.
• Coda Keanu Hiltbrunner, 200 block of 5th St., O’Donnell, Texas – Two counts of attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of knuckles. $250 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $1,252.
• Alisha Lynn Huffman, 200 block of 2nd St., Ingram – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500. 30 days in jail and court costs of $763.
• Justin Connor Kocurek, 1500 block of Jefferson St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $310.
• Jose Ivan Zarate Moya, 7000 block of Decker Ln., Austin – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $370.
• Joel Zambrano Perez Jr., 5800 block of Wexford Place, San Antonio – Theft of property between $750-$2,500. $0 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $710.
• Christopher Ryan Ragsdale, 1600 block of Water St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $757.
• William Wilbur Reynolds, 400 block of Carr, Stei Derado, Puerto Rico – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. $250 fine and court costs of $333.
• David Kurtis Roberts, 500 block of Moore St. W, Ingram – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. $500 fine and court costs of $353.
• Ray Vargas, unit block of Green Cedar Rd., Boerne – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
