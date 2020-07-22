Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Scott Bennett McConniel and Deanna Marie Bernard, July 10.
• Jacob Frausto and Samantha Ann Zigler, July 10.
• Henry Jordan Stiteler and Lauren Causey Oefinger, July 13.
• Shannon Lamon Carrington and Crystal Dawn Garza, July 14.
• Stephen Wayne Raley and Meagan Leigh Murray, July 14.
• Edgar Erick Rendon Garcia and Abigail Yaslin Urquiza, July 16.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Marianne Elizabeth Key of Kerrville and Agus S. Kusuma of Kerrville, June 20.
• Tammy Lynn Parkhurst-Rhodes of Mountain Home and Billy Bob Rhodes of Kerrville, June 30.
