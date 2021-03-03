Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker S on Feb. 24.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Arcadia Loop on Feb. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 24.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Stonewall St. on Feb. 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Juniper Dr. on Feb. 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Feb. 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 28.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of inhalant paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 200 block of W Main St. on Feb. 22.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify, and an arrest warrant in the 200 block of W Main St. on Feb. 23.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and an arrest warrant in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 25.
• KPD filed a case of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 600 block of Sheppard Rees Rd. on Feb. 26.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 400 block of Tivy St. on Feb. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 100 block of Sunset Dr. on Feb. 28.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and assault to impede breathing in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Feb. 22.
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat of a family member, aggravated assault, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3600 block of Memorial Blvd. on Feb. 24.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 24.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 200 block of Wesley Dr. on Feb. 26.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 700 block of Jackson Rd. on Feb. 26.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for theft, driving while intoxicated, and an arrest warrant in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Feb. 22.
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm in the 2000 block of Brian Dr. on Feb. 27.
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 28.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 22.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 700 block of Lake Dr. on Feb. 24.
• KPD assisted another agency to make a warrant arrest in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 26.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Main St. N on Feb. 28.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 7:32 a.m. on Feb. 22.
• KPD responded to a minor accident at 10:21 a.m. on Feb. 22.
• KPD responded to a minor accident at 10:31 a.m. on Feb. 22.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 22.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 3:43 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 12:29 p.m. in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 25.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 26.
• KPD is investigating an accident involving more than $200 damage to a vehicle in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 27.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 11:42 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief in the 100 block of Pearl St. on Feb. 22.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of Stephen St. on Feb. 23.
• An animal complaint was made in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 24.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of Crestwood Dr. on Feb. 27.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 500 block of Ross St. on Feb. 28.
