Alcohol Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 1600 block of Water St. E on Aug. 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 400 block of Clay St. on Aug. 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Thompson Dr. on Aug. 17.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Main St. on Aug. 18.
• KPD is investigating public intoxication in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 600 block of Roy St. on Aug. 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of W Water St. on Aug. 21.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of dangerous drugs, in the 1100 block of Lois St. on Aug. 18.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 18.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 18.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 19.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of Benson Dr. on Aug. 16.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury, and theft of property between $100-$750, in the 100 block of Amelia Ct. on Aug. 17.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault, and negligent injury to a child/elderly/disabled in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 18.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 1900 block of Leslie Dr. on Aug. 19.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance, in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 20.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 1200 block of Water St. on Aug. 15.
• An arrest was made for theft less than $100, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 100 block of Main St. on Aug. 19.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 600 block of Harper Rd. on Aug. 16.
• An arrest was made on three active local warrants in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 17.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1200 block of Hilltop Rd. on Aug. 19.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 20.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of Harper Rd. on Aug. 15.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Aug. 17.
• KPD is investigating disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on Aug. 18.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on Aug. 19.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 100 block of Chloe Way on Aug. 20.
