Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Fifer St. on March 1.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Manor Dr. on March 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of Blueridge on March 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on March 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol in the 400 block of B St. on March 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Main St. on March 6.
• An arrest was made after a traffic complaint for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Holdsworth Dr. on March 6.
• An arrest was made after a traffic complaint for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Junction Hwy. on March 7.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Barnett St. on March 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on March 7.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating minor in possession of tobacco products in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker on March 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated and possession of dangerous drugs in the 600 block of Jefferson St. on March 1.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 600 block of Junction Hwy. on March 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 6.
Assaults
• After a suspicious circumstances call, KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of George Ct. on March 3.
• KPD is investigating intentional bodily injury of the elderly in the 700 block of Gilmer St. on March 5.
• KPD closed a case of family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1300 block of McAllen Dr. on March 6.
• An arrest was made for continuous violence against the family in the 700 block of Tennis St. on March 7.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on March 1.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 2000 block of Junction Hwy. on March 4.
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm from a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Rolling Green Dr. on March 4.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 500 block of Main St. on March 4.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 5.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 6.
• An arrest was made for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an arrest warrant in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 6.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on March 7.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on March 1.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 100 block of Harper Rd. on March 5.
Other Offenses
• Shots fired were reported in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on March 3.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on March 5.
• An arrest was made during a welfare check for criminal trespass in the 2100 block of Arcadia Loop on March 5.
