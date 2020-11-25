• Louie Inez Bazan, 400 block of Fuller St., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $630.
• Adial Carrizales, 200 block of Jefferson St., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $100 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $310.
• Valery Marie Castro, 100 block of Derwen Dr., Fredericksburg – Family violence causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Bailey Marie Feist, 400 block of McFarland St., Kerrville – Possession of dangerous drugs, and bail jumping. $1,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $690.
• John Curtis Hicks, 2900 Blum St., San Angelo – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 62 days in jail and court costs of $553.
• Eric Monroe Hooker, 300 block of W Main St., Kerrville – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. $500 fine, 1 day in jail, and court costs of $423.
• Dakota Royce William Jackson, 6900 Ashbrook, San Antonio - Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200, reckless driving, and evading arrest. $2,000 fine, 211 days in jail and court costs of $1,186.
• Ajay Kapoor, 10200 block of Dianella Ln., Austin – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $363.
• Alejandro Perez, 2500 block of MLK Blvd, San Antonio – Bail jumping. $500 fine, 4 days in jail and court costs of $370.
• Jesus Alberto Reyes, 200 block of Pearl St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 149 days in jail and court costs of $345.
• Amanda June Roberts, 7500 block of Hwy. 321, Dayton – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and theft of property between $100-$750. $750 fine and court costs of $1,129.
• Charles Clinton Robertson, 8400 block of Hwy. 87 N, Victoria - Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Dalton Randal Smith, 6500 block of Cagnon Rd., San Antonio – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 171 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Kara Lynne Smith, 400 block of Timber Ridge Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $750 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $478.
• Marisol Lizzette Vargas, 3300 block of Riverside Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $750 fine, deferred 18 months and court costs of $740.
