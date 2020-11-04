Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Ashley Kaye Boren, 100 block of Village Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Joshua Brent Colom, 600 block of Peterson Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Zachary Lee Cowan, 3000 block of Medina Hwy., Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Kyle Eckert, 300 block of Southway Dr., Kerrville – Accident involving injury, and tampering with physical evidence.
• Johnathan Dewayne Jones, 1400 block of Park, Kerrville – Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, harassment of a public servant, and evading arrest with previous convictions.
• Alexis Jade Lewis, 200 block of Ezekiel Ave., Dallas – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Catherine Alicia Martinez, 3800 block of Maple Ave., Odessa – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Ezra Lee St Aubin McMahon, unit block of Coral, Penacook, N.H. – Continuous violence against the family.
• Vincent James Mejia, 1400 block of Baronets Trl., Austin – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Jesse Alexander Reyes, 700 block of E Clay St., Kerrville – Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Ty Dewane Salmons, 4600 Riverside Dr., Kerrville – Intentional injury to child/elderly/disabled.
• Nicholas Steven Schreiber, 200 Nimitz Rd., Kerrville - Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Guy Brian Sweeney, 300 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Five counts of possession of child pornography.
