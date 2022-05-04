Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Adelina Juanita Deleon, 100 block of Shannon Dr., Kerrville – Unauthorized absence from a community corrections facility.
• Misael Jesus Santiago Hernandez, 100 block of C Ignacio Zaragoza, Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán, Oaxaca, Mexico – Four counts of smuggling of persons less than 18 years of age, and 12 counts of smuggling of persons.
• Greg Molina Lombrana, 100 block of Elm Way, Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Kenneth Warren Marshall, 200 block of Red Bird Loop, Center Point – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Adrian Ornelas, 200 block of Teague Rd. S, Kerrville – Aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.
• Eric John Alex Sanchez, 2900 block of Hunt St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Beau Elija Willis, 300 block of La Casa Dr., Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, attempting to tamper with evidence, and evading arrest.
• Virginia Gonzales Wilson, P.O. Box, Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Justin Michael Winterberg, 4000 block of Medina Hwy., Kerrville – Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Isaiah Labrent Wyatt II, 3500 block of Wildewood Dr., San Angelo – Four counts of burglary of a building, and criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000.
• Roberto Zavala, 400 block of Ward St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
