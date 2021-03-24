Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Rogelio Sanchez Gomez and Maria Garcia Obrajero, March 12.
• Curtis Glenn Arnecke and Tracy Poe McFalls, March 12.
• Jason Kyle Stanberry and Felicia Ann-Marie Frausto, March 15.
• Richard Eugene Bohnert and Laraine Elizabeth Wahrmund, March 15.
• Gerardo Jorge Contreras and Christina Elizabeth Turner, March 16.
• Jonathon G. Charnichart and Kayla Victoria Lucille Lira, March 16.
• Jerry Wayne Jordan and Hannah Lovejoy Vaught, March 17.
• Samuel Leroy Urenda and Audrey Raeanna Basquez, March 17.
• Guzman Ignacio III and Isabella Marie Knapp, March 17.
• James Adams Munoz and Misty Dawn Anderson, March 17.
• Luke Skaines and Elisabeth Jean Yoder, March 18.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• xxxx
