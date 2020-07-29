Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on July 20.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on July 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Main St. on July 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on July 23.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on July 25.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 2100 block of Junction Hwy. on July 21.
• An arrest was made for delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker S on July 21.
• An arrest was made for two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Clay St. N on July 22.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2000 block of Loop 534 on July 26.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 3100 block of Riverside Dr. E on July 22.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member to impede breathing, and interfering with an emergency call in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on July 24.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and public intoxication in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on July 24.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on July 25.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 400 block of W Barnett St. on July 26.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member with previous convictions in the 200 block of W Barnett St. on July 26.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 300 block of W Main St. on July 22.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 500 block of Main St. on July 22.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 2400 block of Junction Hwy. on July 21.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on July 21.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on July 24.
• An arrest was made for theft of a firearm, public intoxication, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in the 100 block of Plaza Dr. on July 26.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 700 block of Beech St. on July 25.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 800 block of Webster Ave. on July 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on July 20.
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Jackson Rd. on July 24.
• An arrest was made for driving without a license in the 300 block of W Water St. on July 26.
