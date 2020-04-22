• Taylor Dale Eckel, 5600 block of Ft. Worth, Odessa – Reckless driving and fleeing a police officer. $500 fine, 120 days in jail and court costs of $650 were imposed.
• Kimberly Janelle Falcon, 5000 block of Casper, Corpus Christi – Assault causing bodily injury and bail jumping. $500 fine, 10 days in jail and court costs of $710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.