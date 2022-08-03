Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on July 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 1200 block of Stadium Dr. on July 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on July 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on July 28.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, public intoxication, and tampering with evidence to impair investigation, in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on July 29.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on July 30.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750, and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, in the 2000 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 29.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 200 block of Rawson St. on July 25.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in the 2400 block of Memorial Blvd. on July 28.
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on July 28.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault, and criminal trespass of a habitation, in the 600 block of Marion Dr. on July 31.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument, and stealing or receiving a stolen check, in the 200 block of Travis St. on July 26.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on July 29.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on July 29.
• An arrest was made for criminal mischief between $750-$2,500, and theft of property between $100-$750 from a motor vehicle, in the 200 block of Mack Holliman Dr. on July 30.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant by another agency in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on July 30.
Accidents
• KPD responded to two major accidents on July 27.
• KPD is investigating reckless driving, and duty on striking two unattended vehicles, in the 300 block of Guadalupe St. on July 28.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on July 28.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the 500 block of Tomahawk Trl. on July 28.
• KPD responded to two major accidents on July 29.
• KPD responded to a major accident on July 30.
• KPD responded to a disabled vehicle in Mile 508 of IH-10 on July 29.
• KPD responded to an ambulance call in the 2500 block of Singing Wind Dr. on July 30.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 31.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass on real property in the 700 block of Hill Country Dr. on July 25.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 400 block of Fifer St. on July 25.
• KPD is investigating a false alarm or report in the 1000 block of Donna Kay Dr. N on July 27.
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. N on July 27.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, failure to identify, and impersonation, in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 27.
• KPD filed a case of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on July 29.
• KPD is investigating disorderly conduct in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on July 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.