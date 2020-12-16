Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Dec. 7.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication at a disturbance in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 200 block of A St. on Dec. 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 following a suspicious circumstances call in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Dec. 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Barnett St. on Dec. 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Dec. 13.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 8.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 9.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Main St. on Dec. 12.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 7.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the unit block of Orange Circle on Dec. 8.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 900 block of Tivy St. on Dec. 10.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 200 block of Spence St. on Dec. 11.
Robberies
• KPD is investigating robbery, family violence assault causing bodily injury, and fraudulent use of identifying items in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 13.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 7.
• An arrest was made for theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in the 500 block of Water St. on Dec. 9.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 12.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 100 block of Main St. on Dec. 12.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1100 block of Main St. on Dec. 12.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 9.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 7.
• KPD responded to an ambulance call in the 1000 block of Bluebonnet Dr. on Dec. 8.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 11:06 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 1100 block of Jefferson St. on Dec. 9.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Mack Holliman Dr. on Dec. 9.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 600 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 10.
• An arrest was made for illegal burning at a fire call in the 300 block of Surber St. on Dec. 12.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 12.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Meeker Rd. on Dec. 13.
