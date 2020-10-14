• Jaden Myles Ayala, 6600 block of Salley Agee, Leon Valley – Three counts violation of probation. 30 days in jail.
• Andrew Cortez, 9600 block of Spur 591, Amarillo – Possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $750 fine, 115 days in jail and court costs of $620.
• Rebecca Ann Davis, 500 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Two counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 4 days in jail and court costs of $776.
• Michael Jeffrey McCollum, 1200 block of El Cibolo Rd., Edinburg, Texas – Family violence assault causing bodily injury, two counts of theft of property between $100-$750, and two counts of bail jumping. $500 fine, 146 days in jail and court costs of $1,885.
• Tracy Ratliff, 4200 block of Hwy. 202. Beeville, Texas – Possession of less than 28 oz. of a controlled substance. $500 fine, 290 days in jail and court costs of $310.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.