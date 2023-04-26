Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Austin Taylor Batley of Kerrville and Myranda Anne Berezuk of Kerrville, March 25.
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Austin Taylor Batley of Kerrville and Myranda Anne Berezuk of Kerrville, March 25.
• Danny Joe Peschel of Kerrville and Darla Kay Templeton of Kerrville, March 25.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Tamara Lynn Fraker of San Antonio and Christopher Schubert of Kerrville, April 14.
• Crystal Wynette Garcia and Nazareno Morales of Boerne, April 19.
• Kimberly Espinoza Garza of Kerrville and Michael Kevin David of Kerrville, April 19.
