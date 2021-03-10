Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Rogelio Acevedo, P.O. Box, Center Point – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Julie Aline Barron, 800 block of Stacewood Dr., Beaumont – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Daniel Kenneth Bourdeaux Jr., 500 block of Lake Dr., Kerrville – Felony bail jumping.
• James Carrasco Jr., 300 block of Cedar Springs Rd., Ingram – Delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana in a drug-free zone.
• Kevin Wayne Cummings, 2100 block of Trail Wood, Kerrville – Two counts of possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jeremy Reid Garcia, 300 block of Coleman Dr., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of more than 400 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Juan David Martin Jr., 5800 block of Hwy. 27 E, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Shea Aaron McCann, 900 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Four counts of possession of child pornography.
• Roland Montesdeoca, 100 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville - Failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register.
• Khuong D. Nguyen, Unit block of Winter St., Taunton, Mass. – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Martin Salazar Jr., 1100 block of Thiele Ln., Fredericksburg – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence.
• Travis Ben Schafer, 300 block of Mae Dr., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Salvador Villegas Hernandez, 1500 Sidney Baker, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
