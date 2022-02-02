Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Rondolfo Arias, 200 block of Goat Creek Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Lori Beth Armstrong, 100 block of River View Dr., Ingram – Family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Takoda Reed Burnes, 1800 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Homero Castro Jr., 18000 block of Morrow St., Elgin, Texas – Smuggling of persons.
• Hampton Leonard Conn, 1100 block of E Main St., Kerrville – Two counts of driving while intoxicated with three or more convictions.
• Maria Elizabeth De La Rosa, 300 block of Prestwick Blvd., San Antonio – Five counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit.
• Emmanuel Dominguez Marrero, 3700 block of Medical Dr., San Antonio – Smuggling of persons.
• Jennifer Beth Enciso, 800 block of Ward St., Marlin, Texas – Possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence to impair investigation.
• Kris Alex Isaac Garcia, 3400 block of Ellis Ave., Fort Worth – Five counts of smuggling of a person with a likelihood of serious bodily injury or death, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Rose Marie Gibson, General Delivery, Kerrville – Burglary of a habitation.
• Esteban Alejandro Guerrero, 500 block of Robinson Ave., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of methamphetamine.
• Jacob Alan Jaeger, 1800 block of Cinnamon Path, Austin – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Ashley Nicole Jasso, 100 block of Karen Dr., Mountain Home – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Osbaldo Ortega, 800 block of Quinlan, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Cary Blake Otto, 400 block of W Water St., Kerrville – Publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material, violation of a protective order, and tampering with a witness.
• Luis A. Silvapardo, 1000 block of Walton Ave., Bronx, N.Y. – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Joe Luis Uribe Jr., 900 block of Denver Blvd., San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.
• Antonio Luis Valdez, 800 block of Meadowview Ln., Kerrville – possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana.
