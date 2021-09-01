Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Jennifer Denise Barideaux, 10400 block of Shanefield Rd., San Antonio – Tampering with evidence with intent to impair investigation.
• Christopher Allen Cuellar, 100 block of Westminster, Kerrville – Three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, three counts of indecency with a child by sexual conduct, and two counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.
• Hilary Elizabeth Culak, 1100 block of Culebra, San Antonio – Possession of less than 1 gm. of methamphetamine, and possession of less than 1 gm. of heroine.
• Shafton Jabbar Dimery, 300 block of George Ct., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• John Matthew Givens, 4900 block of FM 1606, Ira, Texas – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Esteban Gutierrez, 2000 block of Cincinnati Ave, San Antonio - Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Julie Anne Ivy, 100 block of 3rd St., Ingram - Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Robert Clayton Mittelstadt, 300 block of W Benson, Uvalde – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Kristopher Edward Morris, 100 block of Highfield Rd., Ingram - Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Chanda Chellew Muller, 500 block of College St., Ingram - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Pamala Dawn Nichols, 2100 block of Old FM 689, Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• William Curtis Roberts, 100 block of Karen Dr., Mountain Home – Three counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Douglas Ray Stevens, 300 block of Cactus, San Antonio - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Anthony Robert Wahrmund, 300 block of Loyal Valley, Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
