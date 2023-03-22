Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Cavin Edward Felts and Courtney Danielle Martinez, March 3.
• Cavin Edward Felts and Courtney Danielle Martinez, March 3.
• Edward James Flores and Janie Ann Hernandez, March 3.
• Diana Lisa Traverso and Megan Adele Ellisor, March 3.
• Edgar Abraham Gaspar Sanchez and Thalia De Jesus Gonzales, March 7.
• Monroe Arnold Edwards Jr. and Jeanene Edwards Mansfield, March 7.
• Kerry Robert Brittain and Jacquelyn Ann Skinner, March 8.
• Brayan Alirio Tarazona Guevara and Monica Edit Estudiante Negrete, March 8.
• Rafael Zapata Onofre and Jennifer Tafolla, March 8.
• Adam Jesus Hernandez and Yolanda Marie Bazan, March 9.
• Dustin Gene Fife and Tara Lynn Blanton, March 13.
• Jacob Ryan Bounds and Alysia Lynn Dennett, March 13.
• Juan Carlos Nava and Marlen Meraz Ramos, March 13.
• David Tyler Pearson and Molly Amelia Chambers, March 14.
• Jason Ryan Nolde and Katy Waddell Odom, March 15.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Stephanie Marie Martinez and Kevin Michael Fleese, Feb. 22.
• Timothy Ernest Kammer of Kerrville and Karen L. Kammer of Kerrville, March 2.
• Olivia Nicole Cherkas of Hunt and Patrick-Raymond Covey Eshelman of McKinney, Texas, March 3.
• Regan D. Stueber of Kerrville and Adrianne Stueber of Kerrville, March 9.
• Eiley True Knox of Kerrville and Charlett Renee Knox of Kerrville, March 10.
• Lucinda Marie Carmona of Kerrville and Josie Carmona of Dayton, Texas, March 10.
• Chandler Collins Mantiply of Kerrville and David James Mantiply of San Antonio, March 10.
