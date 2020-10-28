Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Luis F. Chimal Soto and Johana J. Navarro Gonzalez, Oct. 16.
• Karl J. Caswell and Tracey Bellon Veillon, Oct. 16.
• Wyatt Edward Salzman and Emily Taylor Palmer, Oct. 19.
• Joseph Anthony Canchola and Kayla Diane Mills, Oct. 19.
• Donald Wayne Walsh and Melody Dawn Moser, Oct. 19.
• James Ray Alonzo and Tracy C. Harmon, Oct. 20.
• Michael Alan Reyes and Liberty Jackson Claybrook, Oct. 20.
• Randy James Wolsten and Andrea Nicole Jackson, Oct. 20.
• Brent Carlton Johnston and August Brooke Adams, Oct. 21.
Divorce
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Brittany Ann Hesskew of Kerrville and Cody Wayne Marmaduke of Center Point, Sept. 28.
• Richard Darren Rowan of Kerrville and Shannon Marie Marion of Kerrville, Oct. 15.
• Mary Ann Cox of Kerrville and Wayne Lyle Cox of Belton, Mo., Oct. 20.
• Kelly Jo Nelson of Kerrville and John Daley Nelson of Kerrville, Oct. 21.
