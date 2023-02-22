Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, and fleeing a police officer, in the 600 block of Schreiner St. on Feb. 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Palmer St. on Feb. 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Hays St. on Feb. 14.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years of age in the 700 block of Beech St. on Feb. 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Feb. 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and an accident causing more than $200 damage to a motor vehicle, in the 1100 block of E Main St. on Feb. 16.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Tivy St. on Feb. 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Feb. 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2800 block of Hunt St. on Feb. 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Feb. 15.
Assaults
• KPD closed a case of family violence assault by contact at KPD on Feb. 13.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 400 block of Dean Dr. on Feb. 14.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury on a disturbance call in the 3900 block of Oak Park Dr. on Feb. 14.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 3200 block of Legion Dr. on Feb. 15.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on Feb. 16.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 600 block of Bluebonnet Dr. on Feb. 16.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 16.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Feb. 14.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 16.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 300 block of Tivy St. on Feb. 13.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency on a suspicious person call in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Feb. 14.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Feb. 13.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 13.
• KPD is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 14.
• KPD is investigating an accident causing less than $200 damage to a vehicle in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 16.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 16.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 2800 block of Nichols St. on Feb. 13.
• KPD assisted another agency on Feb. 13.
