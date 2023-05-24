Alcohol Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Waggoman Rd. on May 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on May 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on May 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 1800 block of Broadway on May 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on May 20.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 600 block of Barnett St. on May 21.
• An arrest was made for a minor driving under the influence of alcohol, and a minor in possession of alcohol, in the 100 block of Main St. N on May 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on May 21.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on May 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3900 block of Hwy. 27 on May 15.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on May 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on May 18.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2500 block of Memorial Blvd. on May 20.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon in the 2800 block of Nichols St. on May 21.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on May 17.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Wheless Ave. on May 15.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on May 17.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on May 15.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on May 16.
• An arrest was made for criminal mischief between $100-$750, resisting arrest, and a local warrant, in the 600 block of Paschal Ave. on May 17.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on May 17.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 100 block of Jasper Lane on May 17.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on May 18.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 300 block of Main St. on May 18.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on May 19.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 100 block of Plaza Dr. S on May 19.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on May 20.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on May 21.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 500 block of Benson Dr. on May 17.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 200 block of Benson Dr. N, and are investigating found property, on May 21.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with a wrong or obscured license plate and registration in the 300 block of Francisco Lemos on May 16.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker on May 16.
• KPD filed a case of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker on May 18.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in Mile 508 of IH-10 on May 18.
• An arrest was made for criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1400 block of Broadway on May 18.
