Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on June 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and an accident involving damage to a motor vehicle greater than $200, in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on June 29.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Mae Dr. on June 29.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of a dangerous drug, and two local warrants, in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on June 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on June 28.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on June 29.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating sexual assault reported at KPD on June 27.
• KPD is investigating continuous violence against the family in the 200 block of Mack Hollimon Dr. on June 27.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 500 block of Peterson Dr. on June 28.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 28.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member with previous convictions, and negligently abandoning or endangering a child, in the 800 block of Lloyd Dr. on June 28.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 500 block of Westminster St. on June 29.
• KPD is investigating unlawful restraint, and aggravated assault on a family member to impede breathing, in the 200 block of W Barnett St. on June 30.
Thefts
• Fraud was reported at KPD on June 27.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 reported at KPD on June 28.
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm, and theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, in the 500 block of Main St. on June 30.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 600 block of Main St. on June 28.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on June 28.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 300 block of McFarland St. on June 29.
• KPD is investigating evading a warrant arrest in the 800 block of Paschal Ave. on June 29.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on June 30.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on June 28.
• KPD assisted another agency in Mile 507 of IH-10 on June 30.
