Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Johnathan Isaac Allen-Noble, 3800 block of Hwy. 27, Kerrville – Delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana, and possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Armando Armijo Jr., 300 block of Birdie Mae Dr., Kerrville – Three counts of an accident involving injury, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Oscar Arredondo, 300 block of W Barnett, Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Michael Anthony Ballard, 100 block of Carmichael St., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Austin Reid Beal, 3900 block of Creek Point, San Antonio – Terroristic threat of serious bodily injury to influence government, while impersonating a public servant.
• Joshua Campbell, 300 block of Booster St., Center Point – Criminal mischief from $2,500-$30,000.
• Christopher Ryan Dommert, 200 block of Harper Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Gabriel Duran, 100 block of Spanish Oak Ln., Center Point – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Nicole Lee England, 200 block of Robertson Rd., Kerrville – Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Delilah Lee Espinoza, 5300 block of Gawain Dr., San Antonio – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Brian Alan Kaiser, 200 block of Loma Vista Dr., Kerrville – Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
• Jose Carlos Martinez, 3400 block of Coconino Dr., San Antonio – Theft of property between $2,500-$30,000, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and evading arrest with previous conviction.
• Daniel Pequeno, 700 block of Rim Rock Rd., Kerrville – Indecency with a child by sexual contact, and attempt to commit indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Jose Pina, 1200 block of Jefferson St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Antonio Rodriguez Jr., 100 block of S Allen Genoa Rd., Houston – Burglary of a building, burglary of vehicles with two or more convictions, and felony escape while confined.
• Cody Blaine Scott, 1800 block of Lowrance Dr., Kerrville – Two counts of arson.
• Paten Michael Sevey, 100 block of Vine St., Kerrville – Theft of a firearm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.