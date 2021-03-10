Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• David William Lucas and Collene Renea Thurman, Feb. 26.
• Shane Dalton Clendennen and Maci Mariah Piper, March 1.
• Isaac Henry Eckstein and Patricia Alva Mendoza, March 1.
• Steven Howard Butcher and Sarah Elizabeth Grote, March 1.
• Brandon Grant Moran and Teyha Saxon Peavler, March 2.
• Jose Luis Leyva Florentino and Mary Helen Valenzuela, March 2.
• Houston Sirroc Houston and Caitlin Barrett Cover, March 2.
• Evan Anthony Young and Senayzemen Mamo Melaku, March 3.
• James Allen Delgadillo and Amy Leann Vela, March 4.
• Mark Alan Spaulding and Alisa Ann Whitaker, March 4.
• Jonathan Michael Castillo and Amber Shenae Gillen, March 4.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Samantha Christine Moore of Ingram and Stephen Allen Moore of Danville, Va., Feb. 23.
• Rachael Leila Upton of Ingram and Chad Dean Upton of Andrews, Texas, Feb. 24.
• Veronica Alcozer Guel of Kerrville and Leonel Ramiro Guel of Center Point, Feb. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.