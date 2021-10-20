Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Robert Brice Davis and Kayla Elizabeth Fox, Oct. 8.
• Robert Jesus Roque and Jessica Ann Gallegos, Oct. 12.
• Jose Guadalupe Hernandez Hernandez and Paola Yadira Valadez, Oct. 12.
• Paul Vargas and Taylar Lynn Caspary, Oct. 13.
• Joshua Daniel Berry and Kadi Lane Elledge, Oct. 13.
• Zachary Coulter Koenig and Maria D. Castillo, Oct. 13.
• Blake Everett Chambers and Cassie Dylane Sallee, Oct. 14.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Miguel Caldera of Center Point and Noelia Arzate Manzanares of Comfort, Oct. 4.
• Keri Diane Jane Comella of Kerrville and Adam Ryan Comella of Gresham, Ore., Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.