Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Alejandro Gonzalez Alba and Jocelyne Arreola, June 6.
• Austen Maxwell Carnahan and Nicole Lynn Richard, June 7.
• Gary Gene Van Zandt and Jynx Ann Bouchell, June 8.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Camella Lenore Nelson of Kerrville and Buddy Joe Nelson of Kerrville, June 1.
• Bonnie Ortiz and Kevin Ortiz, June 3.
