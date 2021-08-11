Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Rosie Lavonne Batey, 100 block of Clark St., Ingram – Exploitation of a child/elderly/disabled, and theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
• John Christopher Bellard, 100 block of Michon, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Brooke Nicole Boner, 500 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Nathan James Durivage, 700 block of Smokey Mountain Dr., Kerrville – Continuous violence against the family.
• Aurelia Maria Escalante, 1900 block of S Zarzamora, San Antonio – Felony bail jumping.
• Tammie Lynn Galloway-Gardner, 200 block of Chad Ln., Center Point – Two counts of felony bail jumping.
• Alfredo Garcia Jr., 100 block of Rankin Nix Dr., Kerrville – Four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, six counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, and continuous sexual abuse of a child less than 14 years of age.
• Luis Raul Garcia, 100 block of Crestwood Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and evading arrest with previous convictions.
• Steven Anthony Gonzales, 2100 block of West Ridge Cir., Kerrville – Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Bradley Russell Hicks, 200 block of Elm Pass II Rd., Center Point – Possession or transport of a chemical with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.
• Caitlin Barrett Houston, 600 block of FM 479, Mountain Home – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jesse David Irvin, 1600 block of Newton St. N, Kerrville – Four counts of possession of child pornography.
• James Dillon Jacobs, 12700 block of Skyknoll Ln., Houston – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Sarin Elizabeth Kievit, 100 block of Falcon Dr., Ingram - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Dustin Allen Lee, 100 block of Dickey Rd., Ingram – Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Dana Louise Lockhart, 100 block of Harley Dr., Ingram - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Luiz Miguel Lozano, 2300 block of Sailing Way, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years of age.
• Abel Alfredo Lucero, 500 block of Reece St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of methamphetamine, assault on a police officer, and tampering with evidence.
• Sara Ortiz Navarrette, 600 block of Concho St., Kermit - Driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years of age.
• William Curtis Roberts, 100 block of Karen Dr., Mountain Home – Evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle with previous convictions.
• Damacio Sandoval Jr., 1700 block of Candee, Georgetown – Murder, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Charmaine Annette Tinder, 300 block of N 16th St., Junction – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.