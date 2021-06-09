• Ashley Ann Bowen, 300 block of La Casa, Kerrville – Interfering with an emergency call. $750 fine and court costs of $360.
• Lauren Abbey Trevino, 4600 block of McPherson Rd., Laredo – Accident involving damage to a motor vehicle greater than $200. $0 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $373.
• Trevor Davis Graham, 400 block of Junction Hwy., Ingram – Driving while intoxicated. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Chad Wesley Varner, 100 block of Henderson Branch Rd., Ingram – Possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. $500 fine and court costs of $126.
