Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Junction Hwy. on June 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Lois St. on June 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Junction Hwy. on June 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on June 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on June 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Holdsworth Dr. on June 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Laurel Heights Blvd. on June 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 2900 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication at KPD on June 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on June 12.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on June 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 2700 block of Junction Hwy. on June 12.
Assaults
• KPD filed a case of violation of a protective order in the 1000 block of Donna Kay on June 6.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of the family, continuous violence against the family, and interfering with an emergency call, in the 2200 block of Singing Wind on June 6.
• KPD closed a case of family violence assault by contact at KPD on June 7.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact, and assault of a family member causing bodily injury, in the 300 block of Main St. on June 7.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 700 block of Travis St. on June 10.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat against a public servant, and placing the public in fear of serious bodily injury to influence government action, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 11.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 2200 block of San Jacinto Dr. on June 12.
• KPD is investigating intentional injury of a child, and assault causing bodily injury, at a disturbance call in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Dr. on June 12.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating hindering secured creditors in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on June 7.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument between $2,500-$30,000 in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on June 7.
• KPD is investigating forgery to defraud another in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on June 8.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 400 block of Main St. on June 9.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 300 block of Main St. on June 10.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 11.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 100 block of E Sunset Dr. on June 12.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 900 block of Water St. on June 8.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 800 block of Water St. on June 10.
• An arrest was made for a local warrant, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on June 12.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on June 6.
• KPD responded to two major accidents on June 8.
• KPD filed charges for hit-and-run damage to a motor vehicle greater than $200 in the 1700 block of E Main St. on June 11.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1000 block of Main St. on June 11.
Other Offenses
• KPD assisted another agency in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on June 7.
• An arrest was made for criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 900 block of Water St. on June 8.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on June 8.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 600 block of Rim Rock Rd. on June 12.
