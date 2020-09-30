Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Jesus James Sustaita and Sandra Rios, Sept. 18.
• Joel Alan Andrade and Noemi Inez Rangel Garcia, Sept. 18.
• Craig Lee Contreras and Belinda Martinez, Sept. 21.
• Cesar Reza and Zoila Rojo Acevedo, Sept. 21.
• Joshua Allen Henderson and Jana Cay Hardin, Sept. 22.
• Antonio Jose Flores and Kayla Marie Hyatt, Sept. 22.
• William James Abbate and Amanda Kate Finch, Sept. 23.
• Juan Carlos Martinez Salazar and Ariel Ann Aguirre, Sept. 24.
