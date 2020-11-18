Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 9.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 9.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Cully Dr. on Nov. 12.
• An arrest was made for duty on striking an unattended vehicle greater than $200, driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Elm St. on Nov. 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Memorial Blvd. on Nov. 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Thompson Dr. S on Nov. 13.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, and driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 1000 block of Thompson Dr. S on Nov. 14.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 300 block of Clay St. on Nov. 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Park Ln. on Nov. 15.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1500 block of 3rd St. on Nov. 9.
• An arrest was made for burglary of a habitation, family violence assault causing bodily injury, and interfering with an emergency call in the 600 block of Travis St. on Nov. 11.
• An arrest was made for harassment in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Nov. 11.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 200 block of Jefferson St. on Nov. 15.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and intentional injury of a child/elderly/disabled in the 2100 block of Singing Wind on Nov. 15.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief between $100-$750, and criminal trespass of a habitation in the 600 block of W Shady Dr. on Nov. 15.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a truck or bus in the 800 block of Washington St. on Nov. 9.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 9.
• Theft of property between $100-$750 was reported in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 9.
• KPD is investigating forgery of government money or securities in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 10.
• KPD is investigating hindering secured creditors between $2,500-$30,000 in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 10.
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm in the 300 block of Main St. on Nov. 10.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 11.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 13.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 from a building in the 500 block of Lois St. on Nov. 13.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 15.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made at a traffic stop in the 400 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Nov. 9.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 900 block of Myrta St. on Nov. 9.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Roy St. on Nov. 10.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of Carmichael St. on Nov. 10.
• A warrant arrest was made at a traffic stop in the 300 block of Main St. on Nov. 14.
• A warrant arrest was made at a suspicious circumstance call in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Nov. 15.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 11:03 a.m. on Nov. 10.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 6:32 p.m. on Nov. 10.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 300 block of Main St. on Nov. 11.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 12.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 7:33 p.m. on Nov. 12.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker St. S on Nov. 15.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating illegal dumping more than 1,000 lbs. or 200 cu. ft. in the 3200 block of Legion Dr. on Nov. 9.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 300 block of Main St. on Nov. 9.
• KPD is investigating Class C misdemeanor criminal mischief in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on Nov. 9.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 500 block of Tivy St. on Nov. 10.
• KPD answered a disturbance call in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 14.
• KPD answered a suspicious circumstance call in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 14.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Main St. on Nov. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.