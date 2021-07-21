• Katherine Kabot Koehn, 1300 block of Bandera Hwy., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $488.
• Shea Aaron McCann, 900 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Resisting arrest or search. $750 fine, deferred 12 months, 16 hours of community service per month and court costs of $375.
• Richard Paul Olvera, 900 block of Paschal Ave., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $126.
• Christina Anne Vega, 600 block of Cypress St., Bandera – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and theft of property between $100-$750. $750 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $720.
