• Anthony Ray Arellano, 500 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Resisting arrest. 180 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Dustin Chase Bidlack, 4200 block of Hwy. 202, Beeville – Stealing or receiving a stolen check. $500 fine, 91 days in jail and court costs of $425.
• Roberto Morales Jr., 6100 block of Misty Meadow Rd., Corpus Christi – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $500 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $478.
• James Mozeny Naismith Jr., 600 block of Arkansas, Ingram – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Michael Aaron Trumbull, 600 block of Lois St., Kerrville – Possession of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Randall Cleve VanGorder, 100 block of Thrillhill Rd., Mountain Home – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Charles Wayne Wooldridge, 500 block of Camelot, Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.