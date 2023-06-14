Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Sebastian Rubi Arzola, 100 block of Cedar Wood Rd., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Lindy Bates Brock, 500 block of Harper St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Ernest Robert Andrew Fields Jr., General delivery, Kerrville – Failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register.
• Dan William Flanagan, 600 block of Oak Valley Dr., Kerrville – Intentional bodily injury to a child/elderly/disabled.
• Ricardo Jauregui Gomez, 700 block of Swigert St., Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Cheyenne Lynette Hayes, 400 block of Barker St. N, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with child less than 15 YOA.
• Kristen Sue Jensen, 1600 block of Lakeshore Dr., Bandera – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Xavier Santiago Loredo, 400 block of Mull Rd. S, Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Martin Taylor McCain, 100 block of Backacre Rd., Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Taquez Ramond McKinney, 2800 block of Walnut Bend Ln., Houston – Possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Charles Daren Miears, 500 block of Moore St., Ingram – Attempted tampering with evidence with intent to impair investigation.
• Brandy Dawn Quiroz, 200 block of Verde Park Blvd., Center Point – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Rebecca Anne Roberts, 500 block of Moore St., Ingram - Attempted tampering with evidence with intent to impair investigation.
• Eric Alan Sprague, 15800 block of Wolf Creek, San Antonio - Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Antonio Luis Valdez, 100 block of Willow Way, Kerrville – Two counts of manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Carol Neighbors Watkins, 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Cir., Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Forrest Baylor-Rayne White-Neu, 1600 First St., Kerrville – Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
