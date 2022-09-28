• Harold Raymond Gore, 8700 Creek Willow Dr., Tomball, Texas – Reckless driving. $500 fine, 30 days in jail and court costs of $403.
• Sarin Elizabeth Kievit, 100 block of Falcon Dr., Ingram – Theft of property between $100-$750, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $500 fine, 90 days in jail and court costs of $660.
• Christopher Everett Marsh, 1700 block of Horizon Blvd. N, El Paso. Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 31 days in jail and court costs of $578.
• Patrick Patton, General Delivery, Kerrville – Criminal trespass of a habitation, and resisting arrest. $500 fine, 4 days in jail, and court costs of $620.
• Christy Castro Perez, 3900 block of Bandera Hwy., Kerrville - Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $363.
